Twitter Goes Crazy Over Odell Beckham Jr.’s Comment On Tom Brady’s Instagram

Football no longer is in season, but that isn’t stopping Tom Brady’s Instagram page from making waves across the sports world.

The New England Patriots quarterback took to Instagram on Saturday to share a photo of his three children enjoying the sunset together amid a family vacation. While the picture itself didn’t generate the same type of buzz as Brady’s in-season posts, the comment section made up for it.

Odell Beckham Jr. made an appearance in the replies, dropping a comment that reads “Love u brother.” While the New York Giants wideout simply could have been expressing sincere appreciation for a fellow NFL star, Patriots fans predictably ran wild with the exchange.

Odell to New England confirmed pic.twitter.com/e4V19ySnd1 — Judge 🅱️enny 🅱️oomstick, #AllRise (@DingDongsAllDay) February 17, 2019

Beckham very well could be on the table for the Patriots should Bill Belichick and Co. look to add a bona fide superstar wideout, especially considering New England reportedly won’t be able to trade for Antonio Brown. FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer recently predicted the Giants would move OBJ this offseason, and it wouldn’t be much of a financial burden for the Pats given the 26-year-old’s team-friendly contract.

New England, of course, likely would have to compete with a number of teams should the Giants elect to put Beckham on the trade block. But the Super Bowl LIII champs soon could be more motivated than other clubs to bolster their WR depth, as Chris Hogan, Cordarelle Patterson and Phillip Dorsett all are set to become free agents. Not to mention, Julian Edelman will turn 33 in May and Rob Gronkowski could retire in the coming months.

And if Beckham does end up taking his talents to Foxboro, it seems like it wouldn’t take him very long to build a rapport with Brady.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images