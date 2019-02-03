Watch Tom Brady Fire Up Patriots Fans During Super Bowl LIII Warm Ups

Tom Brady is ready to go.

The veteran quarterback will appear in his ninth Super Bowl on Sunday night when the New England Patriots battle the Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta.

As is customary for Brady, his pregame warmup began with a jaunt down the sideline followed by an emphatic “Let’s go!” For the large contingent of Patriots fans in attendance at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Brady’s jog to the end zone surely got the juices flowing.

If the Patriots can build off their previous two postseason contests, Brady and Co. will put themselves in great position to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports