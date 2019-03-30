Here’s What Alex Cora Had To Say About Chris Sale’s First Loss Of 2019

Chris Sale got knocked around in the Boston Red Sox season opener on Thursday night, but manager Alex Cora says that Boston’s ace is healthy and will be ready to go for his next start.

Cora simply noted that the left-hander’s stuff just wasn’t there.

“The fastball was erratic and the changeup was OK,” Cora said. “The most important thing is that he’s healthy.”

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images