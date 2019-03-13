Bayern Munich Vs Liverpool Live Stream: Watch Champions League Game Online

The eyes of the soccer world turn to Germany for a clash of UEFA Champions League royals.

Bayern Munich will host Liverpool on Wednesday at Allianz Arena in the second leg of their Champions League round-of-16 series. They played to a goal-less draw on Feb. 19 in the first leg, meaning Liverpool can advance to the quarterfinals with a win or a draw, in which it scores at least one goal. Bayern Munich has reached the quarterfinals for seven consecutive seasons and will extend that streak if it can beat Liverpool.

However, the hosts will be without suspended stars Joshua Kimich and Thomas Muller, while Arjen Roben and Corentin Tolisso will miss the game due to injuries.

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita will be unavailable due to an unspecified reason. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Joe Gomez remain out as they recover from long-term injuries.

TNT will broadcast Bayern Munich versus Liverpool in English, and Galavision will do so in Spanish in the United States. Here’s how to watch the game between five-team European champions online.

When: Wednesday, March 13, at 4 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV | B/R Live

Thumbnail photo via Cameron Pollack/Detroit Free Press/USA TODAY Sports Images