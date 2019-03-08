Bruins’ David Backes Clears Air, Does Not Want To Be Known As Enforcer

David Backes is willing to stand up for his teammates, but he doesn’t want to be known as an enforcer.

Backes hasn’t been the most effective for the Boston Bruins offensively this season, and with the playoffs quickly approaching, the veteran forward is looking for a way to contribute.

Backes wanted to clear the air after making comments about his meeting with Bruce Cassidy, and noted he doesn’t want to be an enforcer.

“I never said I wanted to be an enforcer,” Backes said, via The Hockey News’ Ken Campbell. “I’d like it clarified for my safety that I’m not saying, ‘I’m going to be the toughest guy in the NHL.’ I’m not looking for the NHL heavyweight championship belt. I’m a realist that, while I’m willing to do it, I’m not the best even in the middleweight class. I’m willing and I survive, but I’m not pounding anybody.”

Backes has three fights this season, all within his last four games. And though he said he wanted to take on a bigger role for Boston, Backes would rather contribute in more ways than just fighting.

The 34-year-old is far from being known as a heavyweight fighter, and with that being said, he’s not sure how he can contribute more “with the league trending the way it is” and with Backes noting his age.

Although the NHL is trending toward that younger, more fast-paced game, Backes knows one thing: he doesn’t “want the connotation” of being an enforcer.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images