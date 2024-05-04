Bruins’ Confidence On Display Before Game 7 Vs. Maple Leafs

The Boston Bruins potentially could see their season end in devastating fashion for the second year in a row Saturday, as they’ll take on the Toronto Maple Leafs in a Game 7 at TD Garden.

You’d think that might produce some nerves, right?

Wrong.

Bruins forward Pat Maroon doesn’t buy into the whole “nerves” thing, as he pushed back when asked about the possibility of feeling pressure entering Game 7.

“You’re talking to the wrong guy,” Maroon said following morning skate Saturday, per team-provided video. “I just play.”

Maroon views the do-or-die matchup as more of an opportunity than a burden, appreciating how special the Boston-Toronto rivalry is, especially under such circumstances.

“I haven’t been here all year, but if they said in the beginning of the year you’ll be going to Game 7 against Toronto, I think anyone would take that, right? It’s an opportunity for us to go out there and just play our game.”

The Bruins haven’t exactly played their game as of late, struggling to get much of anything going on the offensive end. The Maple Leafs haven’t exactly been lighting the world on fire, but have shown an ability to capitalize on opportunities and play much cleaner hockey in comparison to their opponent.

Toronto has built momentum, but that flies out the window once Game 7 rolls around — especially at TD Garden.

The B’s have a chance to exercise demons that were berthed one year ago in the same building, while keeping a nightmare alive for the Leafs. Boston and Toronto’s primary focus is moving on to meet the Florida Panthers, but the consequences of Game 7 run much deeper than that.

“It’s just a lot of excitement, really,” Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy said, per team-provided video. “This is an amazing opportunity. These games don’t come around that often and when they do you don’t want to blink.”