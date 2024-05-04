Bruins-Maple Leafs Game 7: Projected Lines, Defensive Pairings

The Bruins and Maple Leafs play a win-or-go-home Game 7 on Saturday with the Florida Panthers waiting for their second-round opponent.
Boston held a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series, but Toronto rallied back to even it up to force the Original Six rivals’ third Game 7 in the past seven seasons.
The Bruins have good history over the Maple Leafs in Game 7, but the Black and Gold hope not to repeat history from last season and become the first team in NHL, MLB or NBA history to blow a 3-1 series lead in back-to-back seasons.
Head coach Jim Montgomery did not name a starting goalie for Saturday night, but it’s expected to be Jeremy Swayman between the pipes for a fifth-straight game. Danton Heinen participated in morning skate Saturday morning, but the forward’s status will become more clear closer to puck drop.
All eyes will be on whether Auston Matthews plays in game 7. The forward participated in morning skate, but head coach Sheldon Keefe hinted the team is not expecting the Maple Leafs star to suit up.
Puck drop for Game 7 of Bruins-Maple Leafs is scheduled at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for both sides.
BOSTON BRUINS (3-3)
Jake DeBrusk — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Morgan Geekie
James van Riemsdyk — Trent Frederic — Justin Brazeau
John Beecher — Jesper Boqvist — Pat Maroon
Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo
Parker Wotherspoon — Kevin Shattenkirk
Jeremy Swayman
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (3-3)
Tyler Bertuzzi — Max Domi — Mitch Marner
Matthew Knies — John Tavares — William Nylander
Nicholas Robertson — Pontus Holmberg — Noah Gregor
Connor Dewar — David Kampf — Calle Jarnkrok
Morgan Rielly — Ilya Lyubushkin
Simon Benoit — Jake McCabe
Joel Edmundson — Timothy Liljegren
Joseph Woll
