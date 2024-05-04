Bruins-Maple Leafs Game 7: Projected Lines, Defensive Pairings

The Bruins and Maple Leafs play a win-or-go-home Game 7 on Saturday with the Florida Panthers waiting for their second-round opponent.

Boston held a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series, but Toronto rallied back to even it up to force the Original Six rivals’ third Game 7 in the past seven seasons.

The Bruins have good history over the Maple Leafs in Game 7, but the Black and Gold hope not to repeat history from last season and become the first team in NHL, MLB or NBA history to blow a 3-1 series lead in back-to-back seasons.

Head coach Jim Montgomery did not name a starting goalie for Saturday night, but it’s expected to be Jeremy Swayman between the pipes for a fifth-straight game. Danton Heinen participated in morning skate Saturday morning, but the forward’s status will become more clear closer to puck drop.

All eyes will be on whether Auston Matthews plays in game 7. The forward participated in morning skate, but head coach Sheldon Keefe hinted the team is not expecting the Maple Leafs star to suit up.

Puck drop for Game 7 of Bruins-Maple Leafs is scheduled at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for both sides.

BOSTON BRUINS (3-3)

Jake DeBrusk — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Morgan Geekie

James van Riemsdyk — Trent Frederic — Justin Brazeau

John Beecher — Jesper Boqvist — Pat Maroon

Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon — Kevin Shattenkirk

Jeremy Swayman

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (3-3)

Tyler Bertuzzi — Max Domi — Mitch Marner

Matthew Knies — John Tavares — William Nylander

Nicholas Robertson — Pontus Holmberg — Noah Gregor

Connor Dewar — David Kampf — Calle Jarnkrok

Morgan Rielly — Ilya Lyubushkin

Simon Benoit — Jake McCabe

Joel Edmundson — Timothy Liljegren

Joseph Woll