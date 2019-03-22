Bruins Wrap: Boston Extends Win Streak To Three, Beats Devils 5-1

The Bruins notched their third win in a row on Thursday with a 5-1 stomping of the Devils, stopping New Jersey’s four-game win streak dead in its tracks.

Boston’s top line had a stellar evening, scoring three of the team’s five goals on the evening. David Pastrnak even got into the scoring action on Thursday, earning his first goal and assist in his second game back with the team.

Tuukka Rask stopped 21 of 22 shots made by the Devils during the match, while Massachusetts-native Cory Schneider blocked 22 shots for the Devils.

The Bruins are now 45-20-9 this season, maintaining their second place position in the Eastern Conference. The loss dropped the Devils to just 27-39-9, despite their recent hot streak.

BRUINS SCORE EARLY

The Bruins got off to a fast start at the Prudential Center, and were the first on the board thanks to a goal from Bergeron with just 1:26 left in the period.

With Devils defensemen Andy Greene left without a stick in his own zone, Pastrnak flipped the puck over to Bergeron, who was patiently waiting in front of the net. This was Bergeron’s 29th goal of the season, but there was more to come from the Bruins winger.

Back in business. 63 ➡️ 88 ➡️ 37 🚨 pic.twitter.com/B6rqutUzVs — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 21, 2019

BOSTON HOLDS THEIR LEAD

The Bruins caught the Devils sleeping to enter the second period, scoring their second goal in less than 10 minutes of play.

After a face-off win in the offensive zone by Bergeron, Brad Marchand tossed the puck over to Pastrnak, who flicked a shot over Schneider’s left glove to give the Bruins a 2-0 lead. It was the winger’s first goal since returning from a thumb injury

But just less than two minutes after Pastrnak’s goal, former Bruin Drew Stafford lit the lamp with a goal of his own. A failed attempt to clear the defensive zone by Jake DeBrusk landed right on the sick of Devils center Pavel Zacha, who fed the Stafford the puck for a one-timer to cut the Bruins’ lead in half to 2-1.

The @NJDevils get one back!@Pavel_Zacha sets up Drew Stafford to get the home team on the board! #NJDevils pic.twitter.com/DsV6RoyUxF — MSG Networks (@MSGNetworks) March 22, 2019

BRUINS BREAK IT OPEN LATE

The Bruins didn’t let up on the gas in the third, extending their lead to 3-1 resulting from a strong effort from Boston’s third line just 29 seconds into the period.

Danton Heinen notched his 10th goal of the season after a shot blocked by Sean Kuraly ricocheted his way, allowing him to rush up ice and toss the puck by the right elbow of Devils netminder Cory Schneider. Kurlay ended up with the assist on the play.

Bergeron scored his 30th goal of the season on an empty netter with just 1:18 left in the game to make it 4-1 Bruins. Not long after, David Backes scored his sixth of the season with just 22 seconds left on the clock, with a final score of 5-1.

The Bruins ended the match with 27 shots on net, compared to 22 for the Devils.

The Bruins remain on the road for a tilt with the Florida Panthers on Saturday. Puck drop from the BB&T Center is slated for 7 p.m.

