Bruins Wrap: Brad Marchand Scores Lone Goal In 1-0 Win Over Devils

Make it 16.

The Boston Bruins extended their point streak to 16 games Saturday night with a 1-0 victory over the lowly New Jersey Devils.

It took just over two and a half minutes into the game for a goal to be scored, and that proved to be the only one, a power-play tally courtesy of Brad Marchand — who was playing in his 666th career contest, making Saturday’s opponent quite poetic.

Tuukka Rask made 20 saves for the Bruins, while New Jersey netminder Mackenzie Blackwood turned away 29 shots.

The Bruins climb to 39-17-9 with the win, while the Devils fall to 25-33-8 with the loss.

Here’s how it all went down:

B’S OPEN SCORING

The Bruins needed less than three minutes to get on the board in the opening period.

Ex-Bruin Kenny Agostino was sent to the penalty box for goaltender interference at 2:23, and it didn’t take long for the Bruins to make use of the man advantage.

David Krejci put a shot on net that Blackwood got a piece of and deflected into the air, and the puck went just beyond the net, which Jake DeBrusk gave chase to. The puck hit off DeBrusk and went over to Bergeron at the bottom of the circle, and the center quickly whipped a pass across the slot to Marchand, who finished at 2:37.

Later in the period, Marchand had a chance at a penalty shot after getting tripped by Damon Severson on a breakaway, but Blackwood denied him.

Blackwood says 'nope' pic.twitter.com/3yhwt8jFFY — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) March 3, 2019

The Bruins won the shooting battle 13-10 in the opening period and killed their lone penalty — a slash by Brandon Carlo.

SCORELESS SECOND

There was plenty of physical play in the middle 20 minutes, but neither team could find a goal.

The Bruins heavily outshot the Devils 10-4 in the second stanza. Peter Cehlarik was responsible for the period’s lone penalty, getting whistled for tripping Connor Carrick at 15:15, but the B’s successfully killed it.

SAME STORY

Although the early reports seemed to indicate Saturday’s game would be high-scoring, Marchand’s goal proved to be all the Bruins needed.

Neither team scored in the third period, despite the Devils emptying their net late in the game, with the Bruins registering seven shots to New Jersey’s six. It was 5-on-5 for the duration in the final 20 minutes, as neither team committed a penalty.

UP NEXT

The Bruins will remain at home for a tilt with the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday. Puck drop from TD Garden is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images