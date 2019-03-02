Lakers Owner Says Reported Anthony Davis Trade Offer Was ‘Fake News’

It’s no secret that the Los Angeles Lakers have shown a great deal of interest in acquiring New Orleans Pelicans center Anthony Davis.
Rumors swirled around the Lakers and the star center leading up the NBA Trade Deadline, and speculation about the 26-year-old heading to LA will continue to buzz through the summer.
The Lakers were unable to reel in Davis before the trade deadline, however, but not due to a lack of effort. Los Angeles reportedly put everything on the table, with the exception of LeBron James, to try and get a deal done, but the Pelicans would not budge.
One report had the Lakers parting ways with a significant portion of their roster to land Davis, including highly-valued youngsters Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball.
But on Saturday, Lakers president Jeanie Buss refuted that the entire team was on the trading block, calling the report “fake news,” according to Bleacher Report’s Howard Beck.
It’s apparent that when LA were unable to land Davis at the deadline, it resulted in the Lakers’ morale in the locker room taking a hit, with essentially every player on the team thinking they would be shipped off. And the Lakers are in the midst of a pretty rough stretch, losing seven of their last 10 games, and James has voiced his frustrations as the team struggles to stay in playoff contention.
