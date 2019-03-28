Bryce Harper Rocks Awesome Philadelphia-Themed Garb In Phillies Debut

It looks like Bryce Harper is all in on the Philadelphia Phillies — at least, that’s what his new digs would suggest.

Harper is one of the newest additions to the Phillies, signing a 13-year, $330 million deal with the club in February after seven seasons with the Washington Nationals. The six-time All-Star put his appreciation for the team on display Thursday afternoon during his official debut on Opening Day with some Philadelphia-inspired merchandise.

After he took the field at Citizens Bank Park, fans noticed Harper was rocking a flashy new pair of cleats featuring the team’s beloved Phillie Phanatic.

Prior to the game, Harper entered the park in a black shirt featuring the Phanatic standing alongside Gritty, the new mascot for the Philadelphia Flyers, inspired by the popular film “Pulp Fiction.” The site selling the shirt reportedly crashed shortly after a photo of the right fielder circulated on social media.

Despite hitting a home run with his fancy new merch, Harper’s struck out twice and grounded out once in his first three at-bats in his debut for the Phillies. Fans are certainly hoping his gameplay will soon match his style.

