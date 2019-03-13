Charles Barkley Explains Why Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant Aren’t Cut Out For New York

For a while now, the New York Knicks have been a rumored destination for both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant — but Charles Barkley doesn’t thing either are suited for the Big Apple.

The Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors stars both are set to hit free agency this offseason, leading many to wonder what their next stop will be.

Barkley was asked by Sports Illustrated’s Jimmy Traina what his advice would be to Durant about signing possibly signing with the Knicks this offseason, and Barkley made it about more than just KD.

“You ain’t tough enough to play in New York,” Barkley told Traina. “I don’t think Durant or Kyrie are tough enough to play in New York. Kyrie’s a very good player. Kevin’s a great, great player. But I’m not sure they have the mental make up to play in New York. Those guys are complaining about the media asking questions. Maybe New York isn’t for them.”

Indeed, media has been an issue for both players, though Irving recently acknowledged that he hasn’t handled it as best he could. Either way both guys will do what they think is best for them this offseason, and it seems media coverage might factor into that decision.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports