Florida-Michigan Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Game Online

The second-seeded Michigan Wolverines will take the floor in second-round NCAA Tournament action against the 10th-seeded Florida Gators on Saturday.

The Wolverines made it to the second round by stomping the Montana Grizzlies 74-55, while the Gators defeated Nevada by a slim margin, 70-61. Michigan was led by Charles Matthews, who dropped 22 points and 10 rebounds in the victory. Florida was led by Kevarrius Hayes, who notched 16 points and three rebounds in the win over Nevada.

Players to watch include Michigan’s Ignas Brazdeikis, who leads the Wolverines with 15 points per game, and Florida’s KeVaughn Allen, who leads the Gators with 11.9 points per game.

Here’s how to watch Michigan-Florida:

Start Time: Saturday, March 23, at 5:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: March Madness Live | CBS

