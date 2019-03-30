Here’s What Mitch Moreland Had To Say About Game-Winning Homer Vs. Mariners

Mitch Moreland only needed one at-bat to make an impact on Friday’s Boston Red Sox game.

With Boston trailing 6-4 in the top of the ninth inning with two on and one out, Sox manager Alex Cora pinch-hit Moreland for Christian Vazquez. Moreland smacked a 2-0 offering into the right field seats, giving the Red Sox a 7-6 win over the Seattle Mariners after Matt Barnes closed the door in the ninth.

It was an impressive at-bat from Moreland, who, of course, had a huge pinch-hit dinger in Game 4 of the World Series last season.

After the game, the first baseman caught up with NESN’s Guerin Austin. To hear what Moreland had to say, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.