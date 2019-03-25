Is Rob Gronkowski Now Heading To WWE Following His NFL Retirement?

Rob Gronkowski hasn’t been retired 24 hours yet, but there’s already plenty of speculation as to what’s ahead for the now-former New England Patriots star.

Perhaps we won’t have to wait long to learn Gronkowski’s next step. While his agent Drew Rosenhaus indicated Gronkowski’s primary objective at this point is to do nothing, is it possible Gronkowski will resurface as early as Monday night?

We ask because WWE’s flagship TV show, “Monday Night RAW,” is in Gronkowski’s adopted backyard with the company taking over TD Garden in Boston on Monday night. It’s worth at least speculating that Gronkowski could make a surprise appearance on the show.

Believe it or not, there already are odds on Gronk’s next endeavor, and a WWE match is currently the favorite … with “male stripper” following behind.

Here are the odds, according to BetOnline.ag.

Fight in WWE: 3-2

NFL commentator: 2-1

Actor: 5-1

Host a podcast: 5-1

Play in the NFL: 10-1

Play in the AAF: 33-1

Play in the XFL: 33-1

Male stripper: 50-1

Play in the CFL: 50-1

It’s not like the future Hall of Famer hasn’t appeared in a WWE ring before. Gronkowski technically made his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 33 where he “helped” his good friend Mojo Rawley win the Andre the Giant Battle Royal. In fact, not long after Gronkowski’s announcement Sunday night, the WWE congratulated Gronkowski on his historic career while tweeting out video of his WrestleMania appearance.

Congratulations go out to @RobGronkowski on his retirement from the NFL and a fantastic career! pic.twitter.com/NN7pEEifbv — WWE (@WWE) March 24, 2019

If Gronkowski and the WWE were going to do business again, this certainly would be the time of year to strike a deal. Gronkowski’s announcement came exactly two weeks before WrestleMania 36 which will take place at MetLife Stadium, a venue with which Gronkowski is very familiar. It’s also worth noting the aforementioned Rawley has seen a slight uptick in screen time in recent weeks, which might be a total coincidence — unless it’s not.

With “RAW” at the Garden on Monday night, it won’t be long before we get some answers.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/WWE