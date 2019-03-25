Of All The Great Rob Gronkowski Stats, This One Easily Is Most Perfect

Rob Gronkowski amassed some seriously impressive stats over the course of his brief, yet memorable, NFL career. The New England Patriots tight end announced his retirement Sunday, leaving the game as the holder of numerous records.

However, there’s one stat that Gronkowski surely will appreciate more than the rest.

Check out this tweet from Bleacher Report NFL:

In true Gronk fashion, the TE finishes his career with 80 touchdowns in 115 games. That’s 0.69 per game. pic.twitter.com/jpZWvaWt3g — Bleacher Report NFL (@BR_NFL) March 24, 2019

It never ends.

In other Gronkowski-69 news, the 29-year-old might have slid one last crude joke into his retirement Instagram post. Oh, the future Hall of Famer also could wind up playing next season after all, if his agent is to believed.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images