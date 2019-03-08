Is Rob Gronkowski’s Boston Condo For Sale? Listing Stokes Retirement Rumors

Is Rob Gronkowski ready to check out or is he just cashing in?

A Boston condo that reportedly belongs to the New England Patriots tight end went on sale last week, according to Boston Magazine’s Spencer Buell. The 2,100-square-foot penthouse is located in Boston’s Seaport district and will cost the buyer just under $2.4 million. It boasts a number of expensive amenities, photos of which you can see here.

“This … corner penthouse loft plus 340 sq. ft. private roof deck is both a comfortable family home as well as a great place for grand scale entertaining,” the listing on Zillow.com reads. “The custom built kitchen with milled antique fir carpentry, industrial hood, Restaurant grade stainless Viking Stove with Dual Ovens, third Stainless Miele Oven, and Subzero Fridge must be seen. …”

Gronkowski Endorsements LLC in 2016 paid $1.9 million for the penthouse, according to the Boston Herald. Gronkowski’s agent declined to comment on the listing, and the listing agent declined to identify the property owner when Boston Magazine asked.

Whether Gronkowski’s apparent real-estate activity is any indication of his NFL future remains to be seen. Rumors claiming he’s considering retirement have been circulating for months, and he said immediately after the Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII he’ll take a couple of weeks to decide on a return. He has been mum ever since, and subsequent rumors largely have encouraged Patriots fans.

But this listing might pump the breaks on their enthusiasm.

Thumbnail photo via David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images