Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer Make Opening Day History For Mets, Nationals

A pair of aces joined some pretty rare company Thursday afternoon.

Both Washington Nationals’ Max Scherzer and New York Mets’ Jacob deGrom were named the Opening Day starters and they certainly did not disappoint.

While the Nats dropped their home opener to the Mets 2-0, Scherzer pitched a gem. Tossing 7 2/3 innings of two-hit ball, allowing two earned runs, three walks and a whopping 12 strikeouts. deGrom lasted six innings for New York, giving up five hits, zero earned runs, one walk and 10 K’s.

Ultimately it was Scherzer who was tagged with the loss, but he (and deGrom) reached a milestone that hasn’t been done in 49 years.

.@Max_Scherzer and @JdeGrom19 each had 10+ Ks today. This is the second time in @MLB history that both starters in an #OpeningDay game reached double digits (McNally, McDowell, 4/7/1970). pic.twitter.com/KJt2wrWkND — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) March 28, 2019

Not a bad way to start the 2019 Major League Baseball season for the duo.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images