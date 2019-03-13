Jose Canseco Took Break From Ripping Alex Rodriguez To Rip Homers Instead

It’s been a weird few days for an especially weird Bash Brother.

Jose Canseco’s bizarre week began Sunday night when, in a highly entertaining Twitter rant, he accused Alex Rodriguez of cheating on Jennifer Lopez. He also challenged the fellow ex-Major League Baseball slugger to an MMA fight and offered to take a polygraph test. In the middle of it all, Canseco gave a shoutout to a seven-year old for wearing his number, or something.

(Did we mention he’s dressed like Obi Wan Kenobi in his Twitter profile photo?)

Anyway, Canseco continued his run of Twitter dominance Wednesday morning when he shared a video of himself blasting a “500-foot bomb” in a softball tournament last weekend.

Take a look:

500 foot bombs at my last softball tournament…..last weekend… pic.twitter.com/A08AUI7hHl — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) March 13, 2019

Wicked gone, dude.

Still feeling feisty, Canseco challenged his similarly aged peers (juiced or not — doesn’t matter) to out-distance him in a softball home run derby. He also believes he can take anyone on the driving range.

I challenge anyone of my age to out distance me in a softball home run derby or golf long g drive competition — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) March 13, 2019

Hey, with those pythons, would you bet against Parkway Joe?

Didn’t think so.

Thumbnail photo via Joshua Dahl/USA TODAY Sports Images