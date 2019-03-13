Jason McCourty Re-Signing With Patriots On Two-Year Contract

Jason McCourty is sticking around New England.

The Patriots are re-signing the veteran cornerback to a two-year contract, a source told NESN.com’s Doug Kyed on Wednesday. McCourty was set to become an unrestricted free agent when the NFL league year opens at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

The 2018 season was McCourty’s first with the Patriots after eight with the Tennessee Titans and one with the Cleveland Browns, and his first playing alongside his twin brother, safety Devin McCourty, since the two were college teammates at Rutgers.

Jason McCourty proved to be a valuable addition to New England secondary, starting 12 games opposite first-team All-Pro Stephon Gilmore and grading out as Pro Football Focus’ 17th-best cornerback.

The 31-year-old intercepted one pass and broke up 10 during the regular season, then added another four PBUs in the playoffs, including one against Brandin Cooks that prevented a touchdown in Super Bowl LIII.

With McCourty re-signing, the Patriots will return almost their entire cornerback group this season. Gilmore, breakout rookie J.C. Jackson, promising speedster Keion Crossen and redshirted second-round draft pick Duke Dawson all are under contract for 2019, and the team took a step toward retaining restricted free agent slot corner Jonathan Jones by tendering him Monday.

To date, the only departure has been Eric Rowe, who reportedly intends to sign with the Miami Dolphins after missing the majority of the 2018 campaign with a groin injury.

