Julian Edelman Asks Tom Brady For Aston Martin In Hilarious Instagram Exchange

by on Wed, Mar 6, 2019 at 8:02PM

Tom Brady apparently was doing some car shopping on Wednesday.

But the 41-year-old was not out looking for your everyday four-door sedan.

The New England Patriots quarterback posted some photos from an Aston Martin car show in Geneva, showing off some impressive luxury sport vehicles.

“Team @AstonMartinLagonda stole the show in Geneva. I’m gonna need a bigger garage…,” Brady captioned.

Team @AstonMartinLagonda stole the show in Geneva. I’m gonna need a bigger garage…

And of course, Julian Edelman made an appearance in the comments, seeking a ride of his own. Brady’s response was peak Brady-Edelman.

It’s a long offseason for Patriots fans. Luckily, they get to keep up with, and live vicariously through, the lives of Brady and co. on Instagram.

