Why Shannon Sharpe Doesn’t Believe Win Over Warriors ‘Cured’ Celtics

Tuesday’s win over the Golden State Warriors was critically important for the Boston Celtics, but Shannon Sharpe isn’t getting carried away about it.

The Celtics desperately needed a morale boost after posting a 1-5 record in their first six games following the NBA All-Star break. Not only did Boston kick off its four-game West Coast road trip with a victory, it ran the two-time defending champions out of Oracle Arena by 33 points.

While the blowout win surely was a step in the right direction for the Celtics, Sharpe doesn’t believe all of their issues suddenly are vanished in just one game. The FOX Sports 1 host explained why during Wednesday’s edition of “Undisputed.”

"How do [the Celtics] go from toxic to singing Kumbaya all in 24 hours? No, this was about the Warriors." — @ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/dKEtQcWoFV — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) March 6, 2019

Sharpe certainly does make a number of fair points. The contest likely would have played out differently had Klay Thompson been on the floor, and you can’t count on a 30-point performance from Gordon Hayward on a nightly basis. Still, another bad loss would have been demoralizing for the C’s, and they can use their latest win as a catalyst for building momentum as the playoffs near.

So sure, Tuesday’s contest probably was more about the Warriors’ shortcomings than the Celtics’ successes. But Boston was in dire need of a spark, and it received that and more in the Bay Area.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports