Kyrie Irving Suggests Simple Reason For Celtics’ Improved Play

Things are looking up for the Boston Celtics.

Suffice to say things haven’t gone exactly according to plan for the C’s this season. They were expected to be a wagon with Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward back in the fold, but instead they’ve stumbled pretty much wire-to-wire, struggling to string together consistent quality play.

That’s led to plenty of frustration, especially for Irving.

But after a rout of the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday and a thrilling win against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, it’s beginning to look like the Celts are rounding into form.

So what’s been going right for the Celtics? According to Irving, it’s fairly simple.

“Just some joy,” Irving said, via NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg. “Just having fun playing basketball and competing for one another.”

While the Celtics all but certainly won’t be one of the top two seeds in the Eastern Conference come playoff time, they have the talent to beat just about anybody and can aide that effort by really hitting their stride heading into the postseason.

