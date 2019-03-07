MLB Rumors: League To Change All-Star Game Starter Selection Process

The Major League Baseball All-Star game reportedly is getting a makeover … at least the voting process, anyway.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported Wednesday the way voting is done for the yearly event drastically will be different. As it stands, fans can vote for their favorite players online. But now, there are plans “to overhaul All-Star voting and create an Election Day for fans to pick the starters,” Passan reports, citing major league sources.

Here’s how the new “Election Day” would work:

“Under the proposed plan, the standard online voting would take place starting this year,” Passan writes.”Upon its completion, the top three vote-getters at each position in each league would be on the ballot on Election Day, and whichever players received the most votes on that single day would determine the All-Star starters, according to sources.”

The hope is that the proposed plan will engage fans more as well as add more excitement to the All-Star Game itself. The Mid-Summer Classic is set to take place July 9 at Progressive Field.

