Did Le’Veon Bell Hint At Wanting To Join Chiefs In Free Agency?

It’s tough to imagine the Kansas City Chiefs getting any more explosive on offense.

The Chiefs featured arguably the most high-powered offensive attack last season led by 2018 NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce. Now think about the kind of damage that unit could do with Le’Veon Bell in the mix.

That basically was the question asked via Instagram on Wednesday by Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones, who ranked third in the league in sacks last season. Jones wasn’t alone in his post, though, as he was accompanied by none other than Bell, who seemed pretty excited about the idea of taking his talents to KC.

Le'Veon Bell to the Chiefs? 🤔 (via Instagram/stonecoldjones95) pic.twitter.com/DqSwLYtQKb — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) March 6, 2019

Yeah, we have a feeling the rest of the NFL wouldn’t be very excited about Mahomes adding Bell to his already loaded arsenal of weapons.

While Bell would fit quite nicely in the Chiefs’ offense, the franchise might be hard-pressed to acquire him. Kansas City ranks among teams with the slimmest salary cap space over the next few seasons, and Bell, of course, will be coveting a lucrative contract on the open market. The Chiefs could make some moves to free up space and/or Bell could backload his deal, but it seems like a team with more cap flexibility is in a better spot to land the star running back.

Perhaps it’ll be the New York Jets, who reportedly are “undeniably the favorite” to reel in the three-time Pro Bowl selection.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports