MLB Rumors: Mets, Jacob deGrom Agree To Five-Year Extension After Historic Season

Perhaps Noah Syndergaard will get an agent’s cut of Jacob deGrom’s new contract extension.

Just a couple of days after Syndergaard ripped the Mets for their lack of talks with deGrom on a new contract for the New York righty, it appears deGrom is cashing in after a career season.

The Mets and deGrom have come to terms on a five-year contract extension worth $137.5 million, according to multiple reports. Andy Martino was the first to report the two sides had a deal. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported there’s a 2024 club option that could make the deal worth $170 million, but there’s also an opt-out after the 2022 season.

Essentially: Jacob deGrom’s deal covers 2019-23 and includes a sixth-year option. Full no-trade, opt out after 2022, $137.5M guaranteed, $170M if option is picked up. Gets $120M in new money for four years. @martinonyc had the deal done first. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 26, 2019

deGrom had one of the best pitching seasons in recent memory last season, coming within one vote of being the unanimous National League Cy Young Award winner despite a 10-9 record. That win-loss mark was much more of an indication of how bad the Mets were last season, as deGrom led the NL with a minuscule 1.70 ERA, striking out 269 batters in 217 innings.

The Mets ace is just the latest No. 1 pitcher to cash in before the season begins, as deGrom joins Chris Sale and Justin Verlander, who recently signed contract extensions with the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros, respectively.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images