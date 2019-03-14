NESN Patriots Podcast: First Glimpse At 2019 Team’s Current Depth Chart

While the rest of the NFL made splash signings on the first day of free agency, the New England Patriots, as usual, are slowly wading into the waters of the open market.
On this week’s “NESN Patriots Podcast,” Doug Kyed and Zack Cox discuss all the Patriots’ latest additions and subtractions and put together a current depth chart, addressing the team’s biggest needs.
Listen to the show below and subscribe to the NESN Podcast Network.
Follow along with our depth chart segment below.
QUARTERBACK
Tom Brady
Brian Hoyer
Danny Etling
RUNNING BACK
Sony Michel/James White
Rex Burkhead
Brandon Bolden
FULLBACK
James Develin
WIDE RECEIVER
Julian Edelman
Phillip Dorsett
Braxton Berrios
Matthew Slater
Damoun Patterson
TIGHT END
Rob Gronkowski
Ryan Izzo
Stephen Anderson
Jacob Hollister
OFFENSIVE LINE
LT Isaiah Wynn
LG Joe Thuney
C David Andrews
RG Shaq Mason
RT Marcus Cannon
G/C Ted Karras
G Brian Schwenke
C James Ferentz
OL Cole Croston
OT Ryker Mathews
C Jake Eldrenkamp
OT Dan Skipper
DEFENSIVE END
Michael Bennett
John Simon
Deatrich Wise
Adrian Clayborn
Derek Rivers
Keionta Davis
Ufomba Kamalu
Trent Harris
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
Lawrence Guy
Adam Butler
Ufomba Kamalu
Frank Herron
David Parry
LINEBACKER
Kyle Van Noy
Dont’a Hightower
Ja’Whaun Bentley
Elandon Roberts
Christian Sam
Calvin Munson
Brandon King
CORNERBACK
Stephon Gilmore
JC Jackson
Jason McCourty
Jonathan Jones
Keion Crossen
Duke Dawson
SAFETY
Devin McCourty
Patrick Chung
Duron Harmon
Jonathan Jones
Obi Melifonwu
Nate Ebner
A.J. Howard
SPECIAL TEAMS
LS Joe Cardona
Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images
