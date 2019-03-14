NESN Patriots Podcast: First Glimpse At 2019 Team’s Current Depth Chart

While the rest of the NFL made splash signings on the first day of free agency, the New England Patriots, as usual, are slowly wading into the waters of the open market.

On this week’s “NESN Patriots Podcast,” Doug Kyed and Zack Cox discuss all the Patriots’ latest additions and subtractions and put together a current depth chart, addressing the team’s biggest needs.

Listen to the show below and subscribe to the NESN Podcast Network.

Follow along with our depth chart segment below.

QUARTERBACK

Tom Brady

Brian Hoyer

Danny Etling

RUNNING BACK

Sony Michel/James White

Rex Burkhead

Brandon Bolden

FULLBACK

James Develin

WIDE RECEIVER

Julian Edelman

Phillip Dorsett

Braxton Berrios

Matthew Slater

Damoun Patterson

TIGHT END

Rob Gronkowski

Ryan Izzo

Stephen Anderson

Jacob Hollister

OFFENSIVE LINE

LT Isaiah Wynn

LG Joe Thuney

C David Andrews

RG Shaq Mason

RT Marcus Cannon

G/C Ted Karras

G Brian Schwenke

C James Ferentz

OL Cole Croston

OT Ryker Mathews

C Jake Eldrenkamp

OT Dan Skipper

DEFENSIVE END

Michael Bennett

John Simon

Deatrich Wise

Adrian Clayborn

Derek Rivers

Keionta Davis

Ufomba Kamalu

Trent Harris

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

Lawrence Guy

Adam Butler

Ufomba Kamalu

Frank Herron

David Parry

LINEBACKER

Kyle Van Noy

Dont’a Hightower

Ja’Whaun Bentley

Elandon Roberts

Christian Sam

Calvin Munson

Brandon King

CORNERBACK

Stephon Gilmore

JC Jackson

Jason McCourty

Jonathan Jones

Keion Crossen

Duke Dawson

SAFETY

Devin McCourty

Patrick Chung

Duron Harmon

Jonathan Jones

Obi Melifonwu

Nate Ebner

A.J. Howard

SPECIAL TEAMS

LS Joe Cardona

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images