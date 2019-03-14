Podcast

NESN Patriots Podcast: First Glimpse At 2019 Team’s Current Depth Chart

by on Thu, Mar 14, 2019 at 3:18PM

While the rest of the NFL made splash signings on the first day of free agency, the New England Patriots, as usual, are slowly wading into the waters of the open market.

On this week’s “NESN Patriots Podcast,” Doug Kyed and Zack Cox discuss all the Patriots’ latest additions and subtractions and put together a current depth chart, addressing the team’s biggest needs.

Listen to the show below and subscribe to the NESN Podcast Network.

Follow along with our depth chart segment below.

QUARTERBACK
Tom Brady
Brian Hoyer
Danny Etling

RUNNING BACK
Sony Michel/James White
Rex Burkhead
Brandon Bolden

FULLBACK
James Develin

WIDE RECEIVER
Julian Edelman
Phillip Dorsett
Braxton Berrios
Matthew Slater
Damoun Patterson

TIGHT END
Rob Gronkowski
Ryan Izzo
Stephen Anderson
Jacob Hollister

OFFENSIVE LINE
LT Isaiah Wynn
LG Joe Thuney
C David Andrews
RG Shaq Mason
RT Marcus Cannon
G/C Ted Karras
G Brian Schwenke
C James Ferentz
OL Cole Croston
OT Ryker Mathews
C Jake Eldrenkamp
OT Dan Skipper

DEFENSIVE END
Michael Bennett
John Simon
Deatrich Wise
Adrian Clayborn
Derek Rivers
Keionta Davis
Ufomba Kamalu
Trent Harris

DEFENSIVE TACKLE
Lawrence Guy
Adam Butler
Ufomba Kamalu
Frank Herron
David Parry

LINEBACKER
Kyle Van Noy
Dont’a Hightower
Ja’Whaun Bentley
Elandon Roberts
Christian Sam
Calvin Munson
Brandon King

CORNERBACK
Stephon Gilmore
JC Jackson
Jason McCourty
Jonathan Jones
Keion Crossen
Duke Dawson

SAFETY
Devin McCourty
Patrick Chung
Duron Harmon
Jonathan Jones
Obi Melifonwu
Nate Ebner
A.J. Howard

SPECIAL TEAMS
LS Joe Cardona

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images

