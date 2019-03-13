NESN Soccer Podcast: Will Zinedine Zidane Save Real Madrid Again?

He’s baaaaaack.

Zinedine Zidane on Monday sensationally returned to Real Madrid as head coach, 10 months after he resigned in the aftermath of their third consecutive UEFA Champions League triumph. However, the legendary player and coach inherits a Spanish giant in crisis, following recent eliminations from the Champions League and Copa del Rey and ongoing disappointment in La Liga.

While the Frenchman probably won’t work miracles over the final two-plus months of the 2018-19 campaign, club president Florentino Perez reportedly has given him free reign to re-shape the squad as he sees fit and a massive €350 million (£300 million/$394 million) transfer budget to fund his looming revolution. The expectation will be an assault on every major trophy next season and beyond.

