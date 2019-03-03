NFL Rumors: Kyler Murray ‘Almost Universally’ Believed To Be No. 1 Pick

To this point, most rumors surrounding the Arizona Cardinals and using their No. 1 overall pick in April’s NFL Draft have been purely speculative.

But the rumors have heated up over the last month, and perhaps have reached a boiling point at the NFL combine, with a report from NFL Network’s Kimberly Jones saying that it is “almost universally” believed that the Cardinals will take the Heisman Trophy winner with the top pick.

“In terms of Murray, people are beginning to believe almost universally he will indeed be the No. 1 pick in this draft by the Arizona Cardinals,” Jones said on NFL Network’s Scouting Combine coverage Saturday. “In fact, teams picking in the top 10 believe they’ll have no chance of drafting Murray. He’s not the biggest quarterback in the world, but he is a very big presence at this combine.”

Murray did not throw at the combine in Indianapolis, though he was on hand to get measured and speak with the media. He also said he will be meeting with the Cardinals.

“Coach Kingsbury, I know the type of offense he runs. He recruited me out of high school and I have a great relationship with him,” Murray said via NFL.com’s Jeremy Bergman. “If I were to play under him, I think it’d be a great deal. But I don’t get to pick players. I just show up and do what I’m supposed to do. I’d obviously be very comfortable knowing how he operates that offense, what we look for, and how to operate everything … me and him being together would be nice.”

A number of teams have been linked to the Oklahoma product, including the New England Patriots. Murray will have his pro day March 13.

Thumbnail photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images