NFL Rumors: Steelers ‘Closing In’ On Antonio Brown Trade With Bills

The Antonio Brown era in Pittsburgh reportedly is over, but the wide receiver won’t be going too far.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the Steelers are finishing up a deal that will send the 30-year-old to the Buffalo Bills.

Sources: The #Steelers are closing in on a deal to send star WR Antonio Brown to the Buffalo #Bills. There it is. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2019

A trade from the Steelers essentially was imminent, as Brown and the organization could not reconcile after a bumpy end to the season. The Steelers made clear they would not rush into a deal to trade Brown at the expense of their return in the trade, but they did indicate a deal likely would be done Friday, if not earlier. Given Brown carries a massive salary cap hit, it limited some of the teams the Steelers would be able to do business with.

In acquiring Brown, the Bills have given soon-to-be second-year quarterback Josh Allen a weapon in the air as they look to try and dethrone the New England Patriots in the AFC East. Whether or not Brown will be able to push them over the edge and back into the postseason remains to be seen, but they can’t be blamed for trying.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images