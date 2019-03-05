NFL Rumors: These Four Teams Eyeing Dwayne Allen After Patriots Release

The New England Patriots’ chances of bringing back Dwayne Allen might have taken a hit.

The Patriots officially released Allen on Monday, saving New England $7.3 million in salary cap space for the upcoming season. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported over the weekend the Patriots were interested in re-signing Allen for less money, but the 29-year-old tight end already is drawing interest in free agency, according to multiple reports.

ProFootballTalk reported Monday, citing a source, that Allen had four visits lined up for this week.

Per source former Patriots TE Dwayne Allen already has four visits lined up for this week. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 4, 2019

ESPN’s Josina Anderson reported shortly thereafter the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions have preliminary interest in meeting with Allen, who spent the past two seasons with New England after coming over in a trade from the Indianapolis Colts.

I'm told that the #Ravens, #Bills, #Dolphins & #Lions have preliminary interest in meeting with street free agent TE Dwayne Allen, who played last season with the #patriots, per source. Allen officially was listed on the league's transaction report today.#AndWereOff — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 4, 2019

Allen, who had a career-high eight touchdown receptions in 2014, snagged 35 passes for 406 yards with six touchdowns in his final season with Indianapolis in 2016. He was a solid run blocker for New England but failed to make an impact in the passing game, totaling just 13 catches for 113 yards with one touchdown in 29 regular-season games with the Patriots.

The Patriots’ depth at tight end currently consists of Gronkowski, Jacob Hollister, Stephen Anderson and Ryan Izzo, although Gronkowski is contemplating retirement and hasn’t announced yet whether he plans to return for the 2019 season.

Thumbnail photo via Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports Images