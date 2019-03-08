Rajon Rondo Wants Focus On LeBron James’ Milestone, Not Where He Sits

Wednesday was a big night for LeBron James, but much of the attention was on Rajon Rondo.
During the final minutes of the Los Angeles Lakers’ matchup against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night, Rondo decided to take a seat courtside, but not on the bench. ESPN’s Mark Jackson said there was “no excuse” for it, but the guard doesn’t see why it’s being talked about now.
“I’ve done it like maybe eight, 10 times this year,” Rondo told ESPN, via Boston.com. “I don’t know why it’s a big deal now.”
Jackson could have been peeved by the move due to the fact that earlier in the game James passed Michael Jordan to take possession of fourth place on the all-time NBA scoring list. But Rondo doesn’t want the attention. In fact, he took to Instagram on Thursday night to post a message saying the attention should be what James accomplished Wednesday despite the 115-99 loss.
View this post on Instagram
Let me help y’all out. Since everyone wants to over analyze, gaslight, and over interpret situations, let me help y’all with your due diligence. The real story that everyone should be talking about right now is how my teammate, Lebron James, accomplished a huge milestone in last night’s game. What he has accomplished in this game shows where hard work, dedication, and perseverance can take you. It shows little kids that don’t come from privilege that success is attainable. It shows that no one can tell you how great you can be. Y’all are so busy analyzing what happened in the last 48 seconds of the game that y’all missed the opportunity to highlight, congratulate, and praise Lebron wholeheartedly on his accomplishment. Most of y’all have made a career out of discussing Lebron James, and y’all can’t pay the man some respect. Since y’all missed it, let me do it publicly. Congratulations Lebron on EVERYTHING. You deserve all the success and happiness that God and the Universe has to offer. Congratulations My Brother. Keep being great! 👊🏾👊🏾
Sure, the attention should have been on James and his milestone. But maybe if Rondo just sat on the bench instead of drawing attention to himself by sitting in an empty courtside seat, he wouldn’t need to take to social media to air out his frustrations.
Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images
