Red Sox Vs. Mariners Lineup: Rafael Devers Bats Third, Brock Holt Starts At 2B

The Boston Red Sox got on the board in 2019 in dramatic fashion, erasing a five-run deficit to claim their first win of the season in a 7-6 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Friday.

Boston will look to keep the ball rolling in the third of a four-game set Saturday night at T-Mobile Park. First pitch is scheduled for 9:10 p.m. ET.

Rafael Devers, who was bumped down to sixth in the order on Friday with the team facing lefty Yusei Kikuchi, the 22-year-old will hop back into the third spot in the order. Andrew Benintendi and Mookie Betts remain atop Alex Cora’s lineup card, with J.D. Martinez moving back into the cleanup spot. Xander Bogaerts will bat sixth, with Friday’s hero Mitch Moreland following and playing first base.

Brock Holt gets his first start of the season, batting seventh and playing second base while Eduardo Nunez takes a seat. He will be followed by Jackie Bradley Jr. and Christian Vaquez.

Eduardo Rodriguez makes his first start on the bump this season, which has been filled with expectations for the 25-year-old left-hander. The Mariners will counter with Mike Leake.

Here are the full lineups for Friday’s Red Sox-Mariners game:

RED SOX (1-1)

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Mookie Betts, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Brock Holt, 2B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Christian Vazquez, C

Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

MARINERS (3-1)

Mitch Haniger, CF

Domingo Santana, LF

Edwin Encarnación, DH

Jay Bruce, RF

Tim Beckham, SS

Ryon Healy, 1B

Tom Murphy, C

Dylan Moore, 3B

Dee Gordon, 2B

Mike Leake, RHP (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Kevin R. Wexler/NorthJersey.com via USA TODAY NETWORK