Red Wings Vs. Bruins Live Stream: Watch NHL Game Online

The Boston Bruins are inching closer and closer to locking up second place in the Atlantic Division, which in turn would give them home ice in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Boston, which has dropped two of its last three, will look to further solidify its standing over the Toronto Maple Leafs in a road tilt against the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday at Little Caesars Arena.

Sunday marks the Bruins’ final back-to-back of the season with just four games remaining in the regular season.

Here’s how to watch Bruins-Red Wings:

When: Sunday, March 31, at 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Network

Live Stream: NBC Sports

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports