Shaky First Start From Eduardo Rodriguez Leaves Alex Cora Wanting More

For a starting rotation that many herald as one of the best in Major League Baseball, the Boston Red Sox’s staff certainly has not gotten off to the start they were hoping for in 2019.

Eduardo Rodriguez made it just 4 1/3 innings in Saturday’s 6-5 loss to the Seattle Mariners, giving up a decisive three-run homer to Jay Bruce in the fifth inning and making it the third straight game that a Boston starter left something to be desired.

To hear Cora run through Rodriguez’s start, check out the video above from “Red Sox Extra Innings,” presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images