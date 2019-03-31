Red Sox’s Rick Porcello Faces Off With Mariners’ Wade LeBlanc In Series Finale

After three straight shaky starts from Boston Red Sox starters, Rick Porcello will try to right the ship in the team’s series finale against the Seattle Mariners on Sunday afternoon.

Porcello will make his first start when the Sox take on the Mariners at 4:10 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Park. The 30-year-old is coming off a 17-7 campaign in 2018 in which he posted a 4.28 ERA.

He will be opposed by Wade LeBlanc, who went 9-5 last season with a 3.72 ERA.

To see how the two stack up, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images