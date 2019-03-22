St. Louis-Virginia Tech Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Game Online

The fourth-seeded Virginia Tech Hokies are set to take on the 13-seed St. Louis Billikens in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday.

The Billikens enter Friday’s matchup as heavy underdogs despite winning their last four games. This will be the third straight NCAA Tournament appearance for the Hokies’, who are coming off a crushing 65-63 overtime loss to the Florida State Seminoles in the ACC Tournament.

Players to watch include Virginia Tech’s Justin Robinson, who returns to the team following a left foot injury, and St. Louis’ Javon Bess, who leads the Billikens with 15.3 points per game.

Here’s how to watch St. Louis-Virginia Tech:



Start Time: Friday, March 22, at 9:57 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TruTV

Live Stream: March Madness Live | TruTV

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images