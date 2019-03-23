One Patriots Offseason Move Lands Among ESPN’s ‘Best Bargain Deals’

It may be just two weeks into NFL free agency, but experts at ESPN are already sharing their thoughts on how teams have fared during the 2019 offseason. As for which team has made the best bargain deal so far, NFL insider Field Yates gives the New England Patriots _(the title) with their recent re-signing of cornerback Jason McCourty.

McCourty inked a two-year, $10 million deal with the Super Bowl LIII champs shortly after the free agent market officially opened on March 13. The 31-year-old, whose twin brother Devin has spent the last nine years in New England, played every snap for the Patriots in 2018 and was pivotal toward the defense’s success in 2018.

Yates called him “one of the team’s steadiest players” for the Pats last season. But that’s just part of the reason why the ESPN writer believes McCourty’s deal was one of the biggest bargains in free agency so far.

“Retaining him for two years and $10 million is a terrific value for the champs, as McCourty not only brings quality play on the field but also is an excellent teammate and valuable member of the locker room,” he said.

The re-signing also allows the Patriots to retain the majority of their cornerback group for 2019. (Devin announced his return to the team in February after speculation that the veteran could retire during the offseason.) This will be the second straight year the McCourty brothers will suit up for New England together.

Tevin Coleman, Jason Verrett, Eric Weddle, and Ha Ha Clinton Dix also made the ESPN writers’ list of best bargain deals in free agency this offseason.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images