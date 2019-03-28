This Hype Video Will Fire Up Red Sox Fans For Opening Day, 2019 Season

Boston Red Sox baseball is back, following a six-month hiatus.

The Red Sox will begin their World Series championship defense Thursday night in Seattle when they open their 2019 campaign against the Mariners. While Boston fans surely already are plenty fired up for the new season, this hype video will add a little extra juice.

The Red Sox will be trying to become the first team to repeat as World Series champions since the New York Yankees did so in 1999 and 2000. And as seen in the video above, Boston certainly possesses the high-end personnel to accomplish the feat.

