UCF-VCU Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Game Online

The eighth-seed Virginia Commonwealth University Rams are set to take on the ninth-seed University of Central Florida Knights in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday.

UCF is looking for its first-ever NCAA Tournament win, while VCU looks to bounce back from their 75-70 loss to Rhode Island in the Atlantic 10 quarterfinals on Saturday.

Players to watch include VCU’s Marcus Evans, who hyperextended his knee during the tilt against URI but is expected to play Friday, and UCF’s B.J. Taylor, who leads the Knights with 16 points per game.

Here’s how to watch UCF-VCU:



Start Time: Friday, March 22, at 7:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: March Madness Live | CBS

Thumbnail photo via John Gutierrez/USA TODAY Sports Images