Iona-North Carolina Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Game Online

The North Carolina Tar Heels’ ACC Tournament run ended with a loss to Duke, but they have a chance to redeem themselves in the NCAA Tournament as the Midwest’s top seed.

UNC’s first matchup will come Friday night against 16th-seeded Iona. The Gaels might not be a cakewalk for the Tar Heels, as they won the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference for the fourth straight year and haven’t lost a game since Feb. 8.

Still, this Carolina team has proven all season to be a well-rounded bunch, and the expectation is they’ll make a deep run in the tournament.

Here’s how to watch Iona-North Carolina:

Start Time: Friday, March 22, at 9:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TNT

Live Stream: March Madness Live | TNT

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images