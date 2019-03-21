Vermont-Florida St. Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Game Online

The Vermont Catamounts are making their third NCAA Tournament appearance since 2012.

No. 13-seeded Vermont enters Thursday’s contest against No. 4-seeded Florida State after steamrolling through the America East Conference tournament winning each game by at least 16 points. Florida State fell in the ACC championship to Duke 73-63, but has been on a tear recently, having won six of its last seven games.

America East player of the year Anthony Lamb leads the way for the Catamounts with averages of 21.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game. Sophomore big man Mfiondu Kabengele leads the way for the Seminoles with averages of 12.9 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.

Here’s how to watch Vermont-Florida State:

Start Time: Thursday, March 21, at 2 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TBS

Live Stream: March Madness Live | TBS

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images