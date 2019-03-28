Warriors’ Jordan Bell Suspended For Reported Hotel Room Charges

The Golden State Warriors suspended forward Jordan Bell for one game on Wednesday, but this wasn’t your normal, “he was late for practice” type of suspension.

Bell was suspended for “conduct detrimental to the team”, according to the Warriors news release on Wednesday afternoon, but numerous reports are claiming that the disciplinary action relates to charging hotel room items to Warriors assistant coach Mike Brown.

The second-year forward was charging items to Brown without his knowledge, according to The Athletic’s report. As the story states, the items or amount charged was not known, but social media let their imagination wander following the news.

As much as the Twitter-verse was hoping for Bell’s purchase to have been… ahem… of the NSFW variety, it appears that wasn’t the case.

Twitter user “MGRADS” has broken and solved many NBA stories over the last few years, including details on the infamous Jimmy Butler – Minnesota Timberwolves practice, and is widely viewed as a credible source for stories like this one. It appears that the item purchased was a candle, and the charge was part of a season-long joke involving the players, but, unbeknownst to Bell, not the coaching staff. “MGRADS” provides all of the details, beginning with the tweet below.

I GOT THE REAL STORY ABOUT THE JORDAN BELL SITUATION. YOU KNOW I ALWAYS GET THE REAL. NOT WHAT IS PUT OUT BY THE TEAM. 👀👀👀👀👀👀👀 — GRADS (@MGRADS) March 28, 2019

Bell confirmed this account in Twitter form by retweeting the beginning of the thread.

NBA vets mess with rookies and young guns all the time, so this is right in line with the mid-season hijinks that take place across the league.

Bell is set to return to the court on Friday night when the Warriors travel to Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images