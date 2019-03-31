Boston Red Sox

Watch Red Sox’s Mookie Betts Hit First Home Run Of Season Vs. Mariners

Sun, Mar 31, 2019

Mookie Betts is on the board.

The Red Sox outfielder clubbed his first home run of the season for Boston on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. With the count at 1-2 in the top of the sixth inning, Betts lifted a 93 mph four-seam fastball 397 feet to left field for the solo shot.

Red Sox fans certainly missed those.

The slugger belted 32 round-trippers in 2018, and likely hopes to build on those numbers for Boston this year.

