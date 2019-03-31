Watch Red Sox’s Mookie Betts Hit First Home Run Of Season Vs. Mariners

Mookie Betts is on the board.
The Red Sox outfielder clubbed his first home run of the season for Boston on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. With the count at 1-2 in the top of the sixth inning, Betts lifted a 93 mph four-seam fastball 397 feet to left field for the solo shot.
Take a look:
Red Sox fans certainly missed those.
The slugger belted 32 round-trippers in 2018, and likely hopes to build on those numbers for Boston this year.
Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP