Florida State-Gonzaga Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Game Online

Could we see a top-seeded team fall Thursday?

The No. 4-seeded Florida State Seminoles will be looking to upset No. 1-seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs in the Sweet 16 for the second straight year. Florida State downed the Gonzaga with a 15-point win in last year’s tournament to advance to the Elite Eight.

The Seminoles enter Thursday’s contest after defeating the No. 13-seeded Vermont Catamounts and the Ja Morant-led No. 12-seeded Murray State Racers. Gonzaga has defeated its opponents handily thus far, taking down No. 16 seed Farleigh Dickinson and Baylor by an average of 25 points.

Here’s how to watch Florida State-Gonzaga:

Start Time: Thursday, March 28 at 7:09 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: March Madness Live | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images