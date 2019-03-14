Zion Williamson To Wear Kyrie Irving’s Nike Sneaker In Duke Basketball Return?

Will Zion Williamson reach into the past in order to protect his future?

Many are speculating the Duke University men’s basketball star will wear one of Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving’s signature sneakers when he returns from injury. Duke announced Thursday it has cleared Williamson to return to the lineup following his recovery from a knee injury.

Williamson is expected to play Thursday night against Syracuse in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals.

Less than an hour later, Duke shared a photo of Williamson lacing up the Nike “Kyrie 4” sneakers ahead of a pregame workout. The “Kyrie 4” is the second-most-recent of Irving’s signature shoes, preceding the “Kyrie 5,” which debuted earlier this year.

Williamson sprained his knee Feb. 20 when his Nike PG 2.5 shoe exploded 33 seconds into the game against North Carolina, causing him to slip and bend the joint awkwardly.

The injury has cost him six games to date, and many have debated whether the potential top selection in the 2019 NBA Draft should return to Duke at all.

He has decided to do just that, and basketball fans and snearkerheads alike will pay attention to see whether he thrives wearing Irving’s sneakers.

Thumbnail photo via Rob Kinnan/USA TODAY Sports Images