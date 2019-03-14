Martellus Bennett Back To Patriots? Tom Brady Makes Pitch On Instagram

Tom Brady believes two Bennetts are better than one.

The New England Patriots officially announced Thursday that they acquired defensive end Michael Bennett in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. Michael Bennett’s brother, Martellus Bennett, played for the Patriots during the 2016 and 2017 seasons, and Brady used Thursday’s news as an opportunity to recruit the retired tight end back to New England.

The NFL shared the following cartoon on its official Instagram account Thursday shortly after the Patriots announced the acquisition of Michael Bennett:

Fun, right?

Well, that’s just part of the story. A dive into the comments section reveals Brady dropping a sales pitch on Martellus Bennett: “Yes please! Now come on @martellusb”

Martellus reportedly has shown interest in returning to New England, even though his brother since has thrown cold water on those rumors. He even said this week on Twitter that it wouldn’t take much money to convince him to play alongside his brother with the defending Super Bowl champions.

And you know what? A reunion actually would make sense. The Patriots could use additional tight end depth, especially with Rob Gronkowski still contemplating retirement, and Michael had success in his first stint with New England. Perhaps Bill Belichick — with some social media help from Brady — can persuade the 32-year-old to come out of retirement and pursue a second Super Bowl ring with the Pats.

The Patriots won the Super Bowl this past season with two McCourtys — Devin and Jason — so the whole family approach could be the way to go as New England looks to repeat in 2019.

Thumbnail photo via Scott R. Galvin/USA TODAY Sports Images