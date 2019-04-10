2019 Masters Odds: Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson Among Betting Favorites

Tiger Woods will be aiming to claim his first major tournament win in over a decade when he tees off on Thursday in the opening round at Augusta National trailing the favorites as a +1400 wager on the 2019 Masters odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Woods has produced mixed results so far this season, finishing no higher than 10th in five stroke-play tournaments on the PGA Tour going into the opening round of the 83rd edition of the Masters.

A four-time winner at Augusta, Woods’ last Masters victory came in 2005, and the 43-year-old has come up short in majors since his US Open win in 2008. However, Woods is coming off a second-place performance in his last major appearance at last year’s PGA Championship, and impressed while knocking off Rory McIlroy in the Round of 16 of last month’s WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play before falling to Lucas Bjerregaard in the quarter-finals.

Woods is also widely featured on the Masters betting props, set as a -135 favorite to shoot UNDER 72 in the opening round, but as a long +350 wager to finish in the top five at this year’s event.

With five top-five finishes to his credit so far this season, including a convincing victory at THE PLAYERS Championship, McIlroy returns to Augusta atop the odds to win the Masters as the +700 betting favorite.

McIlroy’s early exit from the Match Play was the first road bump on what has otherwise been a steady 2019 campaign. In addition to paying out at +1200 on the golf odds with his victory at THE PLAYERS, McIlroy’s second-place performance at the WGC-Mexico Championship as a +1100 bet and fourth-place finishes at the Genesis Open and Sentry Tournament of Champions has contributed to his rise to No. 3 on the World Golf Rankings.

Dustin Johnson (+1000) will be looking to reclaim his perch atop the World Golf Rankings with his first-ever Masters win. The 2016 US Open champion made an early exit from the Match Play, but put on a dominating performance in his win at the Mexico Championship as a +1100 wager, and has five top-ten finishes on the season.

Justin Rose has climbed to the top of the rankings on the strength of a win at the Farmers Insurance Open, and top-ten finishes at THE PLAYERS and Match Play, but trails the Masters favorites with +1200 odds. Jon Rahm joins Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler at +1800, while defending champion Patrick Reed lags at +5000.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images