76ers Vs. Nets Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoff Game 4 Online

The Philadelphia 76ers can take a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday.

The Sixers dominated in Games 2 and 3 of their best-of-seven NBA playoffs series after dropping Game 1 on their own court. If Philly wins Sunday at Barclays Center, the less-talented Nets will face long odds in advancing to the second round of the postseason.

That said, Brooklyn has proven to be relentless and anything but intimidated by the 76ers, so D’Angelo Russell and Co. shouldn’t be counted out just yet.

Here’s how to watch 76ers-Nets Game 4 online and on TV:

When: Saturday, April 20, at 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TNT

Live Stream: TNT

