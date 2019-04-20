Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineup: Sandy Leon Starts As Boston Eyes Second Straight Win

The Boston Red Sox haven’t won a series all season, but that could change Saturday.
The Red Sox beat the Tampa Rays 6-4 on Friday and Game 1 of their three-game set at Tropicana Field. Alex Cora will hand the ball to struggling right-hander Rick Porcello with Boston eyeing its first series victory of the year.
The Rays will counter with right-hander Charlie Morton.
As for the lineups, Sandy Leon will bat ninth and handle catching duties for Porcello. Tzu-Wei Lin will start at second base as the recently promoted Michael Chavis continues to wait for his big league debut.
Here are the full lineups for Saturday’s Red Sox-Rays game:
BOSTON RED SOX (7-13)
Andrew Benintendi, LF
Mookie Betts, RF
Mitch Moreland, 1B
J.D. Martinez, DH
Xander Bogaerts, SS
Rafael Devers, 3B
Jackie Bradley Jr., CF
Tzu-Wei Lin, 2B
Sandy Leon, C
Rick Porcello, RHP (0-3, 11.12 ERA)
TAMPA BAY RAYS (14-6)
Austin Meadows, RF
Tommy Pham, LF
Ji-Man Choi, 1B
Yandy Diaz, 3B
Brandon Lowe, 2B
Avisail Garcia, DH
Kevin Kiermaier, CF
Daniel Robertson, SS
Michael Perez, C
Charlie Morton (2-0, 2.18 ERA)
Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images
