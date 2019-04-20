Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineup: Sandy Leon Starts As Boston Eyes Second Straight Win

The Boston Red Sox haven’t won a series all season, but that could change Saturday.

The Red Sox beat the Tampa Rays 6-4 on Friday and Game 1 of their three-game set at Tropicana Field. Alex Cora will hand the ball to struggling right-hander Rick Porcello with Boston eyeing its first series victory of the year.

The Rays will counter with right-hander Charlie Morton.

As for the lineups, Sandy Leon will bat ninth and handle catching duties for Porcello. Tzu-Wei Lin will start at second base as the recently promoted Michael Chavis continues to wait for his big league debut.

Here are the full lineups for Saturday’s Red Sox-Rays game:

BOSTON RED SOX (7-13)

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Mookie Betts, RF

Mitch Moreland, 1B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Tzu-Wei Lin, 2B

Sandy Leon, C

Rick Porcello, RHP (0-3, 11.12 ERA)

TAMPA BAY RAYS (14-6)

Austin Meadows, RF

Tommy Pham, LF

Ji-Man Choi, 1B

Yandy Diaz, 3B

Brandon Lowe, 2B

Avisail Garcia, DH

Kevin Kiermaier, CF

Daniel Robertson, SS

Michael Perez, C

Charlie Morton (2-0, 2.18 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images